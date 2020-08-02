Justice Karofsky sworn in mid-marathon during unconventional ceremony

Belleville (WKOW) -- Jill Karofsky was sworn in as justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Saturday outside a tavern in Belleville.

She beat incumbent Daniel Kelly in the April election.

Justice Karofsky ran 35 miles before the ceremony and planned to run 65 more miles after. It will be a total of 100 miles, known as an ultramarathon, over 30 hours.

"I am so honored that the voters of Wisconsin had the confidence in me to elect me to the Wisconsin State Supreme Court. It is just an amazing -- it's the privilege of a lifetime," Karofsky said after the ceremony.

Former Gov. Jim Doyle spoke at the ceremony that was also streamed online. There will be a more formal event later.