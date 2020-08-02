Eau Claire business owner petitions to save downtown parking lot ahead of housing proposal

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local business owner is petitioning to save both his bar and restaurant's parking and patio space, after a proposed housing development would require the lot to be removed.

Jody Kvapil, owner of Galloway Grille and co-owner of Scooter's downtown, said he received the final proposal from the city last Thursday.



The proposed development is a five-story apartment complex with commercial and restaurant space that would be built in the existing Railway Lot across Barstow Street from Phoenix Park.



Kvapil said with COVID-19 and limited capacity allowed in restaurants, his patio space is crucial to his businesses.



He added the city has proposed new patio space for Galloway Grille, but believes the logistics of the offer would not work in the long run.

"The proposal that we have received shows a patio that Galloway Grille possibly could use on the northwest corner of Barstow Street, which is a half a block away, which would not work for our customers since we have no attached patios," said Kvapil.

John Mogensen, the properties' landlord, sides with Kvapil, saying downtown already has a parking shortage, and removing the lot would only worsen that.



Mogensen added that in his opinion, the plan commission and city council aren't doing enough to assist the existing surrounding businesses.



"So they're going to give somebody coming from out of town incentives, but they're not going to give existing businesses any kind of incentive or any kind of help when they are going to lose a big chunk of their business if they lose their patio," said Mogensen.

Mogensen currently rents the patio space from the city, and said he hasn't been allowed to purchase the space, but would like to. He and Kvapil plan to ask city officials to make a compromise that at least allows Scooter's and Galloway Grille to keep the patio.



The change.org petition to save the space has garnered over 2,300 signatures as of Sunday night.

A lack of housing in the city has been a topic of discussion for several years, and previous housing developments have been approved by city leaders, even within the last 12 months, with the intention to combat the shortage.



The city plan commission is having a public hearing on the proposal Monday at 7 p.m.