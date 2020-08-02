Debate begins for who’s first in line for COVID-19 vaccine

Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine? U.S. health authorities hope by late next month to have some draft guidance on how to ration initial doses, but it’s a vexing decision. National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins says not everybody’s going to like the answer. Two government advisory groups are debating priorities. They’re expected to include certain health workers and other essential workers, but who’s most essential? Also a priority are those most vulnerable to infection like older adults — but vaccines don’t always work in the elderly as well as in the young.