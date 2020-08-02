Cool and quiet start to the week

We made it up to 70 in Eau Claire today, meanwhile many surrounding areas fell just short with persistent cloud cover for most of the day. Much cooler, drier air has set in behind the cold front, and we can expect below average temperatures to continue through the first half of the week.

Even lower dew points will continue to settle in overnight as clouds continue to dissipate. It will be a chilly night with lows in the low 50s, possibly some upper 40s for some areas of western Wisconsin. You definitely won't need any air conditioning for the next few days!

Monday will start off chilly for early August and mostly sunny, and we will see a partly cloudy sky by afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer with more sunshine, leading to highs in the mid 70s.

Monday night will be another chilly night where we could see lows in the upper 40s, and Tuesday's weather will be very similar to Monday's with a few afternoon clouds and highs in the mid 70s. Both days will be very comfortable with dew points near 50 and only a very slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle.

Starting Wednesday, we will see a gradual rise in temperatures and humidity. This will also bring a slight chance for showers. By Friday, temperatures will be back in the 80s with some humidity and a slight chance for storms. Storm chances and humidity will increase going into next weekend as a summer-like feel returns with highs in the mid 80s.