Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden makes campaign stops across Chippewa Valley

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - Republican candidate for Wisconsin's third congressional district, Derrick Van Orden, made several campaign stops across the Chippewa Valley on Sunday in a motorcycle caravan, talking with constituents ahead of the partisan primary election.

That election is just over a week away, and the stops come just after Van Orden's debate with fellow Republican challenger for the congressional seat Jessi Ebben on Friday.



Van Orden said he's feeling confident ahead of the primary, and wanted to use these final days of the campaign before it to address hot button topics such the upcoming school year and the state-wide mask ordinance with voters.

"[Voters] really want to address personal freedoms, and they want to address economic freedoms, and those two are intimately related," said Van Orden. "So in order to have economic freedoms, you have to have personal freedoms. Everyone is really upset that I've spoken to about this mask edict that Gov. Evers put out, and it's a violation of personal property rights."



Van Orden is up against Ebben on the Aug. 11 ballot. The winner will then face either democratic candidate Mark Neumann or incumbent Rep. Ron Kind in the general election.