Brewers’ Pat Murphy ‘resting comfortably’ after heart attack

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy suffered a heart attack during a Saturday team workout at Miller Park but is expected to make a full recovery. Brewers general manager David Stearns said Murphy received a stent and is expected to get released from Froedtert Hospital “in a couple of days.” Stearns said it was too early to estimate when the 61-year-old Murphy might be back in uniform. Murphy is beginning his fifth season as the Brewers’ bench coach. He was the San Diego Padres’ interim manager in 2015 and previously coached at Notre Dame and Arizona State.