Barron (WQOW) - The Bateaux FC picked up their fifth win of the season, in a 3-0 shutout against Midnimo Saturday night.

David Ripplinger, Matt Meck and Josh Balsiger all scored in the road victory.

The Bateaux remain on top of the WPASL standings, with a two point lead over Barron.

The club will take on the second place team Saturday, in Barron.