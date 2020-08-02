3 inmates, 2 staff injured in south Georgia prison unrest

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Three inmates and two staff members were injured during unrest at a state prison in southeast Georgia that began Saturday night, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. A golf cart was set on fire and windows were smashed during the melee at Ware State Prison in Waycross, Georgia. Officers had to deploy “non-lethal ammunition” to bring the scene under control, the department said in a statement Sunday. The department said there was “no major damage to the facility” reported and that none of the injuries were life-threatening. The disturbance began at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night, and the facility was locked down by around 1 a.m. Sunday.