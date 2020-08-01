Settlement reached in death of football player in Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas community college has reached a settlement with the New Jersey family of a football player who died of heatstroke after team conditioning drills in 2018. Garden City Community College announced the settlement late Friday with the family of Braeden Bradforth. Details of the settlement were not announced. Bradforth, a 19-year-old from Newton, New Jersey, died after being found unconscious after the first day of football conditioning on Aug. 1, 2018. College President Ryan Ruda said in a news release the settlement was recently approved by a court. He said the school has made several improvements to athletic protocols since Bradforth’s death.