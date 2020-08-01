Minnesota advances to MLS semis with 4-1 win over San Jose

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Robin Lod had a goal and an assist, Hassani Dotson had two assists and Minnesota United advanced in the MLS is Back tournament with a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in a quarterfinal match Saturday. Lod and Jacori Hayes scored first-half goals 90 seconds apart to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead at halftime. Magnus Eriksson helped the Earthquakes get within a goal early in the second half on a penalty kick before Minnesota’s Luis Amarilla and Marlon Hairston scored to put it out of reach. Minnesota United will face Orlando in Thursday’s semifinal with the winner advancing to the championship game on Aug. 11.