Maeda scheduled to start for Minnesota against Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (5-3, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (5-2, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

The Twins finished 50-26 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Minnesota pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.30.

The Indians finished 48-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 223 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.