Lorenzo Cain opts out of season

Milwaukee (WQOW) - Brewer's outfielder Lorenzo Cain has opted out of the 2020 season, after another game was postponed due to Covid-19.

The Brewers announced the All-Star's decision after two straight home games have been postponed due to an outbreak within the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

The Brewers issued the following statement: "Lorenzo Cain has informed us that he will not participate for the remainder of the 2020 season. We fully support Lorenzo's decision, and we will miss his talents on the field and leadership in the clubhouse."