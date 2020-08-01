Blueberry business still booming at local orchard amid pandemic

Eleva (WQOW) - Wisconsin is officially in the height of the blueberry season, and at one Chippewa Valley orchard, COVID-19 hasn't slowed down business.

Andrea Nysath, the owner of Blueberry Ridge Orchard, said even with extra safety measures and regulations put in place, people have still been very eager to come out and pick berries.



The orchard has 20 acres of land, which Nysath said gives customers ample space to get to work while still social distancing.



She added business has been similar, if not busier, compared to past years, saying that on social media, she's seen more people interested in picking their own berries.

"We did start noticing, probably mid-June, many more Facebook followers than we had seen from the incline in other years, and I'm sure it's because people are just excited to be able to get out and do something," said Nysath. "It seems like it's an activity that people enjoy and they can be safe while doing it."



A fun tip: Nysath said to get the best fresh blueberries, pick from the outside of the bush and work your way in, and the bluer the berry, the sweeter it is.