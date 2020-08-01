Biden eyes major foreign policy shifts if he wins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Should former Vice President Joe Biden win the White House in November, America will likely be in for a foreign policy about-face as Biden reverses, dismantles or severely curtails many, if not all, of President Donald Trump’s most significant actions. From the Middle East to Asia, Latin America to Africa and, particularly, Europe, and from transnational issues ranging from trade to terrorism, arms control to immigration, the presumptive Democratic nominee and his surrogates have vowed to unleash a tsunami of change in how the U.S. handles itself in the international arena. With few exceptions, Americans could expect Biden to re-engage with traditional allies.