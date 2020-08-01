Below average stretch kicks off with cool Sunday

It's officially August, and while the last week of July was pretty comfortable, it was a warm month overall. There were only three days in July with highs below 80 degrees, but we are expecting several days of 70 degree weather this week.

It's been a nice Saturday so far for most of us, but we've seen some showers and storms move through the Chippewa Valley. Showers are generally scattered in nature, and there isn't enough support for severe weather, but some showers have had embedded lightning.



We will see chances continue tonight before diminishing Sunday morning. Clouds will likely linger into Sunday afternoon though, and how persistent the cloud cover is will determine how warm temperatures can get. Regardless, will be much cooler than today. Highs could struggle to hit 70 for some, which is more than 10 degrees below average for early August.

We will likely start to see clouds diminishing later Sunday and clearing into Monday morning. This will lead to a partly cloudy Monday with only a very slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle, and several days of partly cloudy to mostly sunny weather.



Behind the front that is bringing us showers this evening, we will see extremely comfortable dew points, only ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s for the first half of the week.

Cool temperatures will continue as well, with highs in the mid 70s for the first half of the week. Overnight lows will be rather chilly during the first part of the week, with a couple chances to see temperatures dip into the upper 40s to low 50s. The air conditioner will definitely be getting a nice break for the next several days!