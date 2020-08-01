Area business gives free backpacks, school supplies to families in need

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local business is making sure students start the school year on the right foot, by giving away backpacks and supplies for free on Saturday.

This is the second year that Team Wireless in Wisconsin has held its Backpacks 4 Kids giveaway, where backpacks are given to families in need.



The bags were stuffed with folders, art supplies, notebooks, rulers and other school essentials.



The manager for the Team Wireless Eau Claire store, Rob Hanson, said with the pandemic as an added stress for some families, it feels especially good to give back this year.

"With COVID and everything that's going on right now, lots of families are struggling," said Hanson. "It's definitely a weird situation that no one's been in before, so it definitely feels great to be able to help out for families in need and be able to get the kids ready for the school year again."



The backpacks and supplies were donated by community members throughout the area.