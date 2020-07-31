Trump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 jobless benefit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600 per week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but is expiring Friday. The idea is a prominent feature of top-level Washington talks that are set to continue Saturday on a major election-season COVID-19 response measure. The two sides took their case to the media Friday. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows accused Democrats of refusing to negotiate, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a short-term extension only makes sense if agreement is near on the larger relief bill.