Twitter says hackers used phone to fool staff, gain access

LONDON (AP) — Twitter says the hackers responsible for a recent high-profile breach used the phone to fool the social media company’s employees into giving them access. The company revealed more details late Thursday about the hack earlier this month, which it said targeted “a small number of employees through a phone spear phishing attack.” The company said the “attack relied on a significant and concerted attempt to mislead certain employees and exploit human vulnerabilities to gain access to our internal systems.” The embarrassing July 15 attack compromised the accounts of some of its most high profile users.