Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns. Trump’s comments on Friday aboard Air Force One came after published reports that the administration is planning to order China’s ByteDance to sell TikTok. There were also reports that Microsoft is in talks to buy the app. TikTok says it does not comment on rumors or speculation. TikTok has said it has tens of millions of U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally. But its Chinese ownership has raised concerns about censorship of videos and the potential for sharing user data with Chinese officials.