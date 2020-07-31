Summer road trip? Quarantines are crimping some US travelers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Families trying to get in a last-minute vacation before school starts better do some homework on COVID-19 restrictions before loading up the minivan. The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days. Chicago mandates quarantines for travelers from 22 states. Others states have their own quarantine lists. Some have an option for travelers to be tested. And that’s just a sampling. The U.S. Travel Association estimates that domestic trips will drop by around a third for 2020.