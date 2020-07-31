Scattered storms mix up the quiet weather this weekend

The weekend is here and we're all itching for more nice summer weather to enjoy the outdoors, but it looks like the wonderful weather pattern we've had gets a bit of a face lift.

Friday will be the same as every other day this past week. Sunshine, 80's, low humidity and light winds. This begins to change as a cold front approaches Saturday.

High temperatures will still get towards 80 Saturday but we'll see an increase of cloud cover throughout the afternoon. There is also a chance for a couple scattered showers and storms through the afternoon.

The best chance for showers and storms will be overnight into Sunday. Scattered rain totals will be anywhere from 0.1'' to 0.25'' with isolated areas potentially seeing over an inch with the strongest showers.

Sunday's temperatures will really struggle to get into the low 70's. The cold front will bring in a pocket of cool air that will string together multiple days with highs in the 70's and lows that may fall into the upper 40's.

But, even with the cooler weather we'll get back into a quiet regime of high pressure that brings us daily sunshine and low humidity.