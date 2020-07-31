Revenue at biggest Trump properties held steady last year

NEW YORK (AP) — A financial disclosure report released Friday shows that revenue at President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel and several of his biggest clubs and resorts mostly held steady last year before the coronavirus forced many to shut their doors and lay off workers. The D.C. hotel and his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, both took in slightly less revenue in 2019 for the third year in a row. Revenue at the president’s golf club in Miami and at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club inched up.