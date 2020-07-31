Police: 2 assaulted officers near Confederate statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say two people were arrested for assaulting officers who were working with a city task force to break up an encampment near a Confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia. News outlets report the arrests happened Thursday morning as authorities confiscated tents, chairs, and other items near the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue. Richmond Police say officers removing the items were assaulted by Justin Killough and Kadia Taylor. Authorities say they deployed pepper spray, and a “conducted electrical device” was used during the incident. The officers suffered minor injuries. Both Killough and Taylor have each been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.