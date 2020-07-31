 Skip to Content

Pakistan police kill 5 separatists, say they foiled attacks

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A spokesman says Pakistan’s counterterrorism police have raided a militant hideout in a remote town in eastern Pakistan, triggering a shootout that killed five members of a separatist group. A spokesman for Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department, said officers also seized a bomb and weapons in the raid that was carried out in the town of Rajanpur. He said the raid foiled possible terrorist attacks on gas pipelines and railway tracks by members of the Baluch Republican Army, a small separatist group operating in southwestern Baluchistan province for the past several years. 

