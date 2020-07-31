Pakistan launches probe into death of lions during transport

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the deaths of a pair of lions that died two days apart during their transfer from an Islamabad zoo to an animal sanctuary in eastern Pakistan. The chairman of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, a government agency, says the lion and lioness were healthy when handed over to staff at a private animal sanctuary this week to transport them out of the Marghazar Zoo. He said his organization was initially informed that a lion had died apparently due to “humid and hot weather” while being moved. But on Wednesday they learned the lioness had died also.