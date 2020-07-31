Oklahoma murder suspect escapes 12th floor cell using sheets

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say they’re seeking an escapee from the Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma City who used sheets tied together to climb down the outside of the building from a 12th floor cell. Jail spokesman Mac Mullings said 34-year-old murder suspect Pablo Robledo and his cellmate escaped out the window early Friday. Mullings says the second escapee fell or jumped from about the fourth floor and was found and arrested by Oklahoma City police. Jail records show Robledo had been jailed since June 2019 on murder, assault and battery, domestic abuse and other charges. He had pleaded not guilty.