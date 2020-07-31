Nokia profit up despite pandemic as new CEO takes over

HELSINKI (AP) — Nokia has reported better than expected second-quarter earnings on the back of improved margins for telecoms equipment and software despite the coronavirus crisis causing a drop in revenue. The Finnish maker of new-generation 5G mobile and other networks said Friday that its net profit for the April-June period was up 22% at 316 million euros ($376 million). Sales were down 11%. Friday marked the last day as a CEO for Rajeev Suri, a Nokia veteran with 25 years in service and head of the company since 2014, as his appointed successor Pekka Lundmark takes over on Aug. 1.