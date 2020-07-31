Lena Dunham says her body ‘revolted’ under COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lena Dunham says her body “revolted” during a struggle with COVID-19. The 34-year-old creator and star of HBO’s “Girls” said in a long Instagram post Friday that what began as moderate aches were followed by a high fever, “crushing fatigue,” and the feeling that she was losing control of her body. She said the serious symptoms subsided after three weeks and she tested negative after a month. Dunham says she is telling her story now because she is seeing too much carelessness amid the pandemic. She urged people to help protect their neighbors from “a world of pain.”