Japan funds save Lithuania museum on diplomat who saved Jews

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A museum in Lithuania dedicated to a Japanese diplomat who helped thousands of Jews flee Europe during World War II has been extended an economic lifeline by people in Japan. The memorial museum in Lithuania’s former capital exhibits items from the life and work of Chiune Sugihara, a vice-consul at the Japanese Consulate in Kaunas during 1939-1940. A small collection is housed in the villa that once served as the consulate. The museum’s director says Japanese tourists account for 85% of its visitors, and the coronavirus pandemic has prevented them from traveling to Lithuania. Residents of the Japanese Island where Sugihara was born raised about $35,600 to help the museum survive the pandemic.