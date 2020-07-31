How your input can shape the future of WI travel

Madison (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is developing a new 30-year transportation plan and your input can help engineers make decisions.

“Transportation impacts nearly every aspect of your life,” said Wisconsin DOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson. “The time it takes you to travel to work, school or vacation, the cost of the products you buy, and your ability to get around without driving, all depend on a safe, effective transportation system. These factors affect your quality of life and we want you to be involved in planning Wisconsin’s transportation future.”

A survey is available for you to weigh in on the future of transportation in the Badger State.

The DOT is looking for your input on six key areas; economic vitality, safety and security, quality of life and natural environment, system integration and connectivity, system management and funding and project costs.

You can take the survey here.