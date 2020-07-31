Giannis scores 36, Bucks resume season with win over Celtics

Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (WQOW) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and benefited from a key blocking foul call with 1:28 remaining as the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Boston Celtics, 119-112 on Friday in the teams' return to the regular season.

Milwaukee (54-12) now has a seven-game lead over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference standings with seven 'seeding' games remaining. Toronto plays the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday inside the NBA 'bubble.'

Giannis was unstoppable when it mattered most 😤 pic.twitter.com/EeYDdIm7I7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 1, 2020

Milwaukee quickly built a 17-2 lead in the opening quarter, but the game tightened up down the stretch.

With the score tied 107-107 with less than 2 minutes remaining, Antetokounmpo drove the lane for a layup and was called for an offensive foul, putting him at six for the game.

Officials reviewed the play, the reversed the call, calling a block on Marcus Smart.

Antetokounmpo's layup counted, and he made the ensuing free throw to give the Bucks a 110-107 lead. Milwaukee led the rest of the game.

Informed of Marcus Smart's postgame comments about Giannis staying in the game because the refs didn't want him to foul out, Giannis said that's his opinion and then went on to praise Smart and speak at length about how much he respects him and his game. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) August 1, 2020

Khris Middleton scored 18 points and added eight assists. Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo also scored in double figures.

The Bucks play Houston on Sunday. You can watch the game on WQOW starting at 7:30 p.m.