Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didn’t require masks

NEW YORK (AP) — A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, The report released Friday says the camp followed disinfecting rules and required staff to wear masks, but not campers. Nearly 600 people were at the overnight camp. The camp was not named in the report by Georgia health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The camp alerted state health officials of the outbreak and closed in late June.