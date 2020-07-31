Ex-Houston officers indicted in wake of deadly drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted six former Houston police officers whose work with a narcotics unit has been under scrutiny since a 2019 drug raid in which a couple was killed. The former officers are accused by prosecutors of falsifying documentation about drug payments to confidential informants, routinely using false information to get search warrants and of lying on police reports. Since the raid, prosecutors have been reviewing thousands of cases handled by the narcotics unit involved in the raid. Killed in the January 2019 drug raid were 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and his wife, 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas.