EC Parks Dept. distributes water safety packs

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With area pools closed for the summer and more families turning to natural waterways the Eau Claire Parks and Rec Department wanted to promote water safety by holding pop-up water pack giveaways.

The water packs given away Friday at Half Moon included life jackets, sunscreen, sunglasses, beach balls and other fun items.

There were over 150 packs to give away, which were donated through the Fairfax Pool scholarships, community donations and local business sponsorships.

With many swimming areas being unsupervised this summer, the parks department thought this would be a perfect way to promote water safety.



"There's a lot of waterways around the area that are unsupervised," said Dawn Comte, recreation manager. "As we know, some of them have currents in them, so this is just a way to promote safety around the water. Safe swimming, safe kayaking, just safe water activity."

Comte said this is the first of many pop-up events they would like to hold in the future.