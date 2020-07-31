Eau Claire Co. Health Dept. warns of possible COVID exposure at bar

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - If you were at an Eau Claire bar last weekend you may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the potential exposure was at Shenanigans on Sunday, July 26 from 1:45-2:30 a.m.

If you were there during that 45-minute timeframe and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms you are encouraged to contact your medical provider for a test.

News 18 asked for clarification earlier in the week how the health department decides when to send out a possible exposure notification. Health Director Lieske Giese said they send out the notification if there was a positive case at a facility and they do not know everyone who was at the establishment at the time.

