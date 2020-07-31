East Libyan military court sentences journalist to 15 years

CAIRO (AP) — A military court in eastern Libya has sentenced a local photojournalist to 15 years in prison on vague terrorism-related charges. The sentencing prompted an outcry on Friday from human rights groups. Local reporters say the verdict sends a chilling message, underscoring the perils of reporting in war-torn Libya and criticizing the east-based administration. The reporter was first scooped up by security agents while covering a local news event in his hometown in 2018. Rights watchdogs say Libyan east-based military commander’s war on “terrorism” is indiscriminate, failing to distinguish between extremist militants and ordinary critics, and that his forces regularly use arrest, abduction and torture to try to exert control.