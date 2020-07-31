Despite virus threat, Black voters wary of voting by mail

DETROIT (AP) — Many Black voters are skeptical of voting by mail even as states seek to expand that option during the coronavirus pandemic. Decades of racism and voter disenfranchisement are at the heart of the uneasy choice facing Black voters, a key voting group for the Democratic Party. They’ve grown more skeptical after problems during this year’s primaries, when thousands of voters didn’t receive their absentee ballots or had them rejected. Ironically, suspicion of mail-in voting aligns with the views of President Donald Trump, whom many Black voters want out of office. Some community leaders and political strategists say they still want mail-in voting as an option and it’s not inevitable that Black voters will shun it.