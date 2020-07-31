Cowboys for Trump leader: Trump campaign distancing from us

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The leader of Cowboys for Trump says the reelection campaign for President Donald Trump is distancing itself from the group after the leader posted a video saying some Black athletes should “go back to Africa.” Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin told The Associated Press on Friday that the Trump campaign contacted him and said it would distance itself from the group’s activities. Griffin faced criticism this week after he posted the Facebook live “go back to Africa” video. Griffin says he chose his words poorly. Griffin also is facing a recall petition to remove him from his Otero County Commissioner’s seat.