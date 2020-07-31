Change laws that shield police, Missouri prosecutor says

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — After a third review has failed to uncover enough evidence to charge the Missouri police officer who fatally shot Black 18-year-old Michael Brown, some prosecutors and civil rights leaders agree it’s time to focus on changing the laws that shield police. In an interview Friday with The Associated Press, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said legislators need to take a hard look at laws that offer protection against prosecution for police officers that regular citizens aren’t afforded. He’s pushing a message that has gained momentum in the two months since George Floyd’s death by Minneapolis police.