Banks keeping security tight through mask mandate

(WQOW) - Before the COVID-19 pandemic wearing any sort of face mask in a bank was prohibited. Now, it's a requirement.

While masks are mandatory in all bank lobbies, identifying customers is crucial to bank security, so the Wisconsin Bankers Association says a few protocols may be going into effect.

Customers could be asked to lower their masks and look at the security cameras upon entering the building, asked to lower their mask when approaching a teller to let the staff identify them or have to answer additional identification questions.

"Masks are not normally something that we would have allowed in a bank, but obviously everyone's safety and their health is top of mind here," said Rose Oswald Poels, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Bankers Association. "We're trying to balance the interest of keeping everyone safe from a health perspective and making sure we keep your money safe and only let the right people take money out of your account."

Oswald Poels said each bank will have its own safety protocols and to contact individual branches with mask-related questions.