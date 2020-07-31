Afghan officials say Pakistani rockets kill 9, wound 50

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Afghan officials say Pakistan fired a barrage of rockets across its southwestern border killing nine people and wounding 50 in an Afghan border town. The exchange of fire that led to the casualties in the town of Spinboldak was instigated by Afghan border guards, Pakistan security officials said Friday. It was the latest cross-border exchange between the two countries. Earlier this month, Pakistan fired rockets into Afghanistan’s northeastern Kunar province killing three people. Cross-border exchanges have increased since Pakistan began raising a fence along its 2,500-kilometer (1,500-mile) border with Afghanistan, known as the Durand Line. Pakistan considers the colonial-era division created in 1893 as an international border, while Afghanistan flatly rejects it.