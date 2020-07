Polk County (WQOW) - Two drivers were killed on Friday morning when they collided head-on in Polk County.

It happened at 4:59 a.m. on Highway 48 just east of Highway E (60th Street).

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was going west when they crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Ford Ranger head-on.

Both drivers were killed.

Names are not being released until families are notified.