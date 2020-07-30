Zoo officials apologize for display of African man in 1906

NEW YORK (AP) — The organization that runs New York’s Bronx Zoo is apologizing for racism in the zoo’s past, including putting a central African man on display in the Monkey House in 1906. Officials with the Wildlife Conservation Society condemned the treatment of Ota Benga, a young man from the Mbuti people of what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo, who was put on display for several days in September 1906. Benga went from the zoo to an orphanage in Brooklyn and then to Lynchburg, Virginia, where he worked in a tobacco factory. He died by suicide in 1916.