Volkswagen lost $1.8 billion in Q2 but sees profit for year

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen lost money in the second quarter as the pandemic closed factories and dealerships. But the company said it had preserved its cash reserves and hoped to make profit for the year. The Wolfsburg, Germany based car and truck maker said it lost 1.5 billion euros in the April to June period, down from a profit of over 4 billion euros last year before the pandemic. It said it was cutting back its dividend to preserve cash but was well positioned with new models.