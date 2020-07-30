US, China consulate closures deal losses to both nations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and China have done more than strike symbolic blows in their escalating feud by shutting each other’s consulates. They’ve also dimmed each other’s ability to observe critical regions of their countries. For the United States, the loss of the Chengdu mission in southwestern China will cloud its view of Tibet. Buddhist residents there say Beijing is eroding its culture and its traditional independent streak. China says Tibet has been its territory for centuries. For China, the loss of its mission in Houston dims its view of America’s South and, according to U.S. officials, removes the nerve center of a Chinese spying network.