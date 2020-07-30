Troopers: Alaska man found dead after apparent bear mauling

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a man who was clearing a trail behind his property in south-central Alaska was found dead with wounds consistent with a bear attack. Troopers say they received a report late Wednesday that a Hope man who set out to clear a trail about a mile behind his property had not returned home and a dog that had gone with him came back alone. Troopers say the man’s body was found by family and friends in the area in which he had been working. A regional supervisor with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game says preliminary information indicates the animal involved was a brown bear.