Singapore PM’s nephew fined for criticizing judiciary online

SINGAPORE (AP) — A Singapore court has fined the nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for criticizing the judiciary in a Facebook post two years ago amid a deepening family feud. Li Shengwu said after the ruling he worried about further suppression of ordinary political speech. In the 2017 posting, Li wrote “Singapore is very litigious and has a pliant court system” after his father and aunt engaged in a public spat with their older brother Prime Minister Lee over the fate of their family home. The court said the post “impugns the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.” Li must pay the fine within two weeks, or he will be jailed for a week.