Sarajevo’s landmark hotel faces hard times amid pandemic

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The bright yellow Hotel Holiday in downtown Sarajevo has seen good times and bad times in its 37-year history, and has become a symbol of survival in the once-turbulent Bosnian capital. Now, the boxy landmark is in danger once again, with the coronavirus pandemic leaving it with few guests. The hotel originally opened as part of the Holiday Inn chain of hotels and was a luxurious accommodation for royalty, movie stars and other dignitaries who came to the 1984 Winter Olympics. Less than a decade later, it was ground zero for the bloody siege of Sarajevo in the 1990s and an uneasy shelter for foreign journalists covering the conflict.