Police: Man wielding sword fatally shot by Detroit officers

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police have shot to death a man they say was wielding a sword in the middle of a street and who threw a dagger at an officer. Police Chief James Craig says after the man was shot late Thursday, he continued to approach officers while swinging the sword. He was able to climb into a police vehicle before he was captured. The unidentified man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Craig said based on a description of the man’s behavior, he suspected the man may have been experiencing a mental breakdown. Craig says a Taser deployed by an officer in an effort to stop the man was ineffective. It was third fatal shooting by Detroit police this month.