Packers put Crosby, two others on COVID-19 reserve list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have placed veteran kicker Mason Crosby, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive tackle Trevyon Hester on their COVID-19 reserve list. The NFL has created this reserve list for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs aren’t permitted to disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19. Crosby is the Packers’ all-time leading scorer with 1,575 career points.